Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Atlanta
Current Records: Charlotte 12-34; Atlanta 24-22
What to Know
This Saturday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.15 points per game. They are getting right back to it as they host the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at State Farm Arena. Atlanta knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Charlotte likes a good challenge.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Hawks and the New York Knicks on Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Atlanta wrapped it up with a 139-124 victory at home. It was another big night for Atlanta's point guard Dejounte Murray, who posted a double-double on 29 points and 12 assists in addition to six boards.
Meanwhile, Charlotte didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 122-117 win. The Hornets' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but center Mason Plumlee led the charge as he had 17 points along with nine rebounds.
Atlanta is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped the Hawks to 24-22 and Charlotte to 12-34. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Atlanta and Charlotte will really light up the scoreboard Saturday.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
Odds
The Hawks are a big 9-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as an 8.5-point favorite.
Series History
Charlotte have won 16 out of their last 28 games against Atlanta.
- Dec 16, 2022 - Atlanta 125 vs. Charlotte 106
- Oct 23, 2022 - Charlotte 126 vs. Atlanta 109
- Apr 13, 2022 - Atlanta 132 vs. Charlotte 103
- Mar 16, 2022 - Charlotte 116 vs. Atlanta 106
- Jan 23, 2022 - Atlanta 113 vs. Charlotte 91
- Dec 05, 2021 - Charlotte 130 vs. Atlanta 127
- Nov 20, 2021 - Atlanta 115 vs. Charlotte 105
- Apr 11, 2021 - Atlanta 105 vs. Charlotte 101
- Jan 09, 2021 - Charlotte 113 vs. Atlanta 105
- Jan 06, 2021 - Charlotte 102 vs. Atlanta 94
- Mar 09, 2020 - Atlanta 143 vs. Charlotte 138
- Dec 08, 2019 - Atlanta 122 vs. Charlotte 107
- Feb 09, 2019 - Charlotte 129 vs. Atlanta 120
- Nov 28, 2018 - Charlotte 108 vs. Atlanta 94
- Nov 25, 2018 - Atlanta 124 vs. Charlotte 123
- Nov 06, 2018 - Charlotte 113 vs. Atlanta 102
- Mar 15, 2018 - Charlotte 129 vs. Atlanta 117
- Jan 31, 2018 - Charlotte 123 vs. Atlanta 110
- Jan 26, 2018 - Charlotte 121 vs. Atlanta 110
- Oct 20, 2017 - Charlotte 109 vs. Atlanta 91
- Apr 11, 2017 - Atlanta 103 vs. Charlotte 76
- Mar 20, 2017 - Charlotte 105 vs. Atlanta 90
- Dec 17, 2016 - Charlotte 107 vs. Atlanta 99
- Nov 18, 2016 - Charlotte 100 vs. Atlanta 96
- Feb 28, 2016 - Atlanta 87 vs. Charlotte 76
- Jan 13, 2016 - Charlotte 107 vs. Atlanta 84
- Nov 01, 2015 - Atlanta 94 vs. Charlotte 92
- Oct 30, 2015 - Atlanta 97 vs. Charlotte 94