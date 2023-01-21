Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Atlanta

Current Records: Charlotte 12-34; Atlanta 24-22

What to Know

This Saturday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.15 points per game. They are getting right back to it as they host the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at State Farm Arena. Atlanta knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Charlotte likes a good challenge.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Hawks and the New York Knicks on Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Atlanta wrapped it up with a 139-124 victory at home. It was another big night for Atlanta's point guard Dejounte Murray, who posted a double-double on 29 points and 12 assists in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, Charlotte didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 122-117 win. The Hornets' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but center Mason Plumlee led the charge as he had 17 points along with nine rebounds.

Atlanta is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Hawks to 24-22 and Charlotte to 12-34. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, Atlanta and Charlotte will really light up the scoreboard Saturday.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Hawks are a big 9-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as an 8.5-point favorite.

Series History

Charlotte have won 16 out of their last 28 games against Atlanta.