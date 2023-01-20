Who's Playing

New York @ Atlanta

Current Records: New York 25-21; Atlanta 23-22

What to Know

This Friday, the Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.98 points per game. They will square off against the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at State Farm Arena. The Hawks will be strutting in after a victory while New York will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Atlanta bagged a 130-122 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. Atlanta's point guard Dejounte Murray did his thing and had 30 points in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, the contest between New York and the Washington Wizards on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with New York falling 116-105 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. New York's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Jalen Brunson, who had 32 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Hawks are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 7-15-1 against the spread when favored.

Atlanta found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 113-89 punch to the gut against the Knicks in the teams' previous meeting last December. Maybe Atlanta will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.30

Odds

The Hawks are a 3-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Hawks slightly, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

New York have won 17 out of their last 32 games against Atlanta.