Hawks vs. Nets: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Atlanta (home) vs. Brooklyn (away)

Current Records: Atlanta 5-16; Brooklyn 10-10

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.19 points per game. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at State Farm Arena. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

Everything went the Hawks' way against the Golden State Warriors on Monday as they made off with a 104-79 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Atlanta had established a 76-53 advantage.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Brooklyn as they fell 109-106 to the Miami Heat on Sunday. One thing holding Brooklyn back was the mediocre play of SG Garrett Temple, who did not have his best game; he finished with only seven points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

When the two teams last met in March, the Hawks and the Nets were neck-and-neck, but the Hawks came up empty-handed with an 114-112 defeat. Can Atlanta avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.85

Odds

The Nets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hawks.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 222

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Brooklyn have won nine out of their last 14 games against Atlanta.