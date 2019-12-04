Hawks vs. Nets: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Hawks vs. Nets basketball game
Who's Playing
Atlanta (home) vs. Brooklyn (away)
Current Records: Atlanta 5-16; Brooklyn 10-10
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.19 points per game. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at State Farm Arena. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.
Everything went the Hawks' way against the Golden State Warriors on Monday as they made off with a 104-79 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Atlanta had established a 76-53 advantage.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Brooklyn as they fell 109-106 to the Miami Heat on Sunday. One thing holding Brooklyn back was the mediocre play of SG Garrett Temple, who did not have his best game; he finished with only seven points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.
When the two teams last met in March, the Hawks and the Nets were neck-and-neck, but the Hawks came up empty-handed with an 114-112 defeat. Can Atlanta avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.85
Odds
The Nets are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hawks.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 222
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Brooklyn have won nine out of their last 14 games against Atlanta.
- Mar 09, 2019 - Brooklyn 114 vs. Atlanta 112
- Jan 09, 2019 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Atlanta 100
- Dec 16, 2018 - Brooklyn 144 vs. Atlanta 127
- Jan 12, 2018 - Brooklyn 110 vs. Atlanta 105
- Dec 04, 2017 - Brooklyn 110 vs. Atlanta 90
- Dec 02, 2017 - Atlanta 114 vs. Brooklyn 102
- Oct 22, 2017 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Atlanta 104
- Apr 02, 2017 - Brooklyn 91 vs. Atlanta 82
- Mar 26, 2017 - Brooklyn 107 vs. Atlanta 92
- Mar 08, 2017 - Atlanta 110 vs. Brooklyn 105
- Jan 10, 2017 - Atlanta 117 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Jan 16, 2016 - Atlanta 114 vs. Brooklyn 86
- Nov 17, 2015 - Brooklyn 90 vs. Atlanta 88
- Nov 04, 2015 - Atlanta 101 vs. Brooklyn 87
