Hawks vs. Nuggets: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Denver @ Atlanta

Current Records: Denver 24-11; Atlanta 8-28

The Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.17 points per game in their game on Monday. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Denver Nuggets at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. Atlanta has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Hawks beat the Indiana Pacers 116-111 on Saturday. No one put up better numbers for the Hawks than PG Trae Young, who really brought his A game. He had 41 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, Denver ended up a good deal behind the Washington Wizards when they played on Saturday, losing 128-114. One thing holding Denver back was the mediocre play of SG Gary Harris, who did not have his best game; he finished with only seven points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Atlanta came out on top in a nail-biter against Denver the last time the two teams met in last November, sneaking past 125-121. Will the Hawks repeat their success, or do the Nuggets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Altitude 2 Sports

Altitude 2 Sports Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

The Nuggets are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 218

Atlanta have won seven out of their last nine games against Denver.