Hawks vs. Nuggets: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Hawks vs. Nuggets basketball game
Who's Playing
Denver @ Atlanta
Current Records: Denver 24-11; Atlanta 8-28
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.17 points per game in their game on Monday. They have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Denver Nuggets at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. Atlanta has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Hawks beat the Indiana Pacers 116-111 on Saturday. No one put up better numbers for the Hawks than PG Trae Young, who really brought his A game. He had 41 points and eight assists.
Meanwhile, Denver ended up a good deal behind the Washington Wizards when they played on Saturday, losing 128-114. One thing holding Denver back was the mediocre play of SG Gary Harris, who did not have his best game; he finished with only seven points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.
Atlanta came out on top in a nail-biter against Denver the last time the two teams met in last November, sneaking past 125-121. Will the Hawks repeat their success, or do the Nuggets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: Altitude 2 Sports
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 218
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Atlanta have won seven out of their last nine games against Denver.
- Nov 12, 2019 - Atlanta 125 vs. Denver 121
- Dec 08, 2018 - Atlanta 106 vs. Denver 98
- Nov 15, 2018 - Denver 138 vs. Atlanta 93
- Jan 10, 2018 - Atlanta 110 vs. Denver 97
- Oct 27, 2017 - Denver 105 vs. Atlanta 100
- Feb 08, 2017 - Atlanta 117 vs. Denver 106
- Dec 23, 2016 - Atlanta 109 vs. Denver 108
- Mar 17, 2016 - Atlanta 116 vs. Denver 98
- Jan 25, 2016 - Atlanta 119 vs. Denver 105
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
NBA DFS picks, Jan. 6 lineups, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Buy or Sell: Zion not main key for Pels?
Also, are the Sixers in need of another overhaul? Was David Fizdale the problem in New York?
-
Bucks vs. Spurs odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Monday's Bucks vs. Spurs matchup 10,000 times.
-
NBA Power Rankings: Lakers, Celts rising
After some movement over the last couple of weeks, the Lakers find themselves back in the No....
-
Davis, Howard lead Lakers block party
Davis and Howard accounted for 13 of the Lakers' 20 blocks against Detroit on Sunday
-
Laker fan hits half-court shot for $100k
Maybe the Lakers should think about signing him
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...