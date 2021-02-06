Who's Playing
Toronto @ Atlanta
Current Records: Toronto 10-12; Atlanta 10-12
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks are 3-14 against the Toronto Raptors since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Atlanta's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Toronto at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 6 at State Farm Arena. The Raptors should still be feeling good after a win, while the Hawks will be looking to get back in the win column.
Atlanta suffered a grim 112-91 defeat to the Utah Jazz on Thursday. Center Clint Capela had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only six points on 3-for-14 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court. That makes it 18 consecutive games in which Capela has had at least 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Toronto didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, but they still walked away with a 123-117 victory. Among those leading the charge for Toronto was power forward Pascal Siakam, who posted a double-double on 33 points and 11 rebounds along with six assists.
The Hawks are expected to lose this next one by 6. Now might not be the best time to take Atlanta against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
Atlanta and the Raptors now sit at an identical 10-12. Toronto is 5-4 after wins this season, and Atlanta is 5-6 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: The Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Raptors are a solid 6-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Toronto have won 14 out of their last 17 games against Atlanta.
- Jan 28, 2020 - Toronto 130 vs. Atlanta 114
- Jan 20, 2020 - Toronto 122 vs. Atlanta 117
- Nov 23, 2019 - Toronto 119 vs. Atlanta 116
- Feb 07, 2019 - Toronto 119 vs. Atlanta 101
- Jan 08, 2019 - Toronto 104 vs. Atlanta 101
- Nov 21, 2018 - Toronto 124 vs. Atlanta 108
- Mar 06, 2018 - Toronto 106 vs. Atlanta 90
- Jan 24, 2018 - Toronto 108 vs. Atlanta 93
- Dec 29, 2017 - Toronto 111 vs. Atlanta 98
- Nov 25, 2017 - Toronto 112 vs. Atlanta 78
- Mar 10, 2017 - Atlanta 105 vs. Toronto 99
- Dec 16, 2016 - Atlanta 125 vs. Toronto 121
- Dec 03, 2016 - Toronto 128 vs. Atlanta 84
- Apr 07, 2016 - Atlanta 95 vs. Toronto 87
- Mar 30, 2016 - Toronto 105 vs. Atlanta 97
- Mar 10, 2016 - Toronto 104 vs. Atlanta 96
- Dec 02, 2015 - Toronto 96 vs. Atlanta 86