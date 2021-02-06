Who's Playing

Toronto @ Atlanta

Current Records: Toronto 10-12; Atlanta 10-12

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks are 3-14 against the Toronto Raptors since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Atlanta's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Toronto at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 6 at State Farm Arena. The Raptors should still be feeling good after a win, while the Hawks will be looking to get back in the win column.

Atlanta suffered a grim 112-91 defeat to the Utah Jazz on Thursday. Center Clint Capela had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only six points on 3-for-14 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court. That makes it 18 consecutive games in which Capela has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Toronto didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, but they still walked away with a 123-117 victory. Among those leading the charge for Toronto was power forward Pascal Siakam, who posted a double-double on 33 points and 11 rebounds along with six assists.

The Hawks are expected to lose this next one by 6. Now might not be the best time to take Atlanta against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Atlanta and the Raptors now sit at an identical 10-12. Toronto is 5-4 after wins this season, and Atlanta is 5-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Raptors are a solid 6-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Toronto have won 14 out of their last 17 games against Atlanta.