Who's Playing

Golden State @ Miami

Current Records: Golden State 3-4; Miami 2-5

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors need to shore up a defense that is allowing 122 points per game before their contest Tuesday. Their road trip will continue as they head to FTX Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET to face off against the Miami Heat. The Warriors earned a 123-110 win in their most recent matchup against Miami in October.

The Dubs ended up a good deal behind the Detroit Pistons when they played on Sunday, losing 128-114. Despite the loss, the Dubs had strong showings from point guard Stephen Curry, who had 32 points in addition to six rebounds, and shooting guard Jordan Poole, who had 30 points. The game made it Chef Curry's third in a row with at least 31 points.

Meanwhile, Miami was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 119-113 to the Sacramento Kings. One thing holding Miami back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Max Strus, who did not have his best game: he played for 34 minutes with 4-for-15 shooting.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Golden State is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida

FTX Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area

NBC Sports - Bay Area Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $63.00

Odds

The Warriors are a slight 1-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won ten out of their last 15 games against Miami.