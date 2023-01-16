Who's Playing

Boston @ Charlotte

Current Records: Boston 32-12; Charlotte 11-33

What to Know

The Boston Celtics are on the road again Monday and play against the Charlotte Hornets at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 16 at Spectrum Center. Boston will be strutting in after a victory while Charlotte will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Celtics are hoping for another win. They captured a comfortable 122-106 win over Charlotte this past Saturday. Boston can attribute much of their success to power forward Jayson Tatum, who had 33 points and six assists along with nine rebounds, and point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who had 30 points.

Boston is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Charlotte's defeat took them down to 11-33 while Boston's victory pulled them up to 32-12. Allowing an average of 118.68 points per game, the Hornets haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 1 p.m. ET

Monday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: NBATV

NBATV Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Celtics are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Boston have won 21 out of their last 26 games against Charlotte.