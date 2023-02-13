Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Charlotte

Current Records: Atlanta 29-28; Charlotte 15-43

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.74 points per matchup before their game Monday. Charlotte and the Atlanta Hawks will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. Atlanta will be strutting in after a win while the Hornets will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Charlotte received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 119-105 to the Denver Nuggets. Power forward P.J. Washington (22 points) and small forward Gordon Hayward (21 points) were the top scorers for Charlotte.

Meanwhile, Atlanta had enough points to win and then some against the San Antonio Spurs this past Saturday, taking their contest 125-106. The top scorers for the Hawks were small forward De'Andre Hunter (24 points) and point guard Trae Young (24 points). Hunter had some trouble finding his footing against the Phoenix Suns this past Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction.

The Hornets are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Now might not be the best time to take Charlotte against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past six consecutive games.

Charlotte's loss took them down to 15-43 while Atlanta's victory pulled them up to 29-28. In their win, the Hawks relied heavily on Trae Young, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 17 assists. Charlotte will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Hawks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Charlotte have won 17 out of their last 29 games against Atlanta.