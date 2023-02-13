Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Charlotte
Current Records: Atlanta 29-28; Charlotte 15-43
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets need to shore up a defense that is allowing 118.74 points per matchup before their game Monday. Charlotte and the Atlanta Hawks will face off in a Southeast Division battle at 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. Atlanta will be strutting in after a win while the Hornets will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Charlotte received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 119-105 to the Denver Nuggets. Power forward P.J. Washington (22 points) and small forward Gordon Hayward (21 points) were the top scorers for Charlotte.
Meanwhile, Atlanta had enough points to win and then some against the San Antonio Spurs this past Saturday, taking their contest 125-106. The top scorers for the Hawks were small forward De'Andre Hunter (24 points) and point guard Trae Young (24 points). Hunter had some trouble finding his footing against the Phoenix Suns this past Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction.
The Hornets are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Now might not be the best time to take Charlotte against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past six consecutive games.
Charlotte's loss took them down to 15-43 while Atlanta's victory pulled them up to 29-28. In their win, the Hawks relied heavily on Trae Young, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 17 assists. Charlotte will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Hawks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawks as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Charlotte have won 17 out of their last 29 games against Atlanta.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Charlotte 122 vs. Atlanta 118
- Dec 16, 2022 - Atlanta 125 vs. Charlotte 106
- Oct 23, 2022 - Charlotte 126 vs. Atlanta 109
- Apr 13, 2022 - Atlanta 132 vs. Charlotte 103
- Mar 16, 2022 - Charlotte 116 vs. Atlanta 106
- Jan 23, 2022 - Atlanta 113 vs. Charlotte 91
- Dec 05, 2021 - Charlotte 130 vs. Atlanta 127
- Nov 20, 2021 - Atlanta 115 vs. Charlotte 105
- Apr 11, 2021 - Atlanta 105 vs. Charlotte 101
- Jan 09, 2021 - Charlotte 113 vs. Atlanta 105
- Jan 06, 2021 - Charlotte 102 vs. Atlanta 94
- Mar 09, 2020 - Atlanta 143 vs. Charlotte 138
- Dec 08, 2019 - Atlanta 122 vs. Charlotte 107
- Feb 09, 2019 - Charlotte 129 vs. Atlanta 120
- Nov 28, 2018 - Charlotte 108 vs. Atlanta 94
- Nov 25, 2018 - Atlanta 124 vs. Charlotte 123
- Nov 06, 2018 - Charlotte 113 vs. Atlanta 102
- Mar 15, 2018 - Charlotte 129 vs. Atlanta 117
- Jan 31, 2018 - Charlotte 123 vs. Atlanta 110
- Jan 26, 2018 - Charlotte 121 vs. Atlanta 110
- Oct 20, 2017 - Charlotte 109 vs. Atlanta 91
- Apr 11, 2017 - Atlanta 103 vs. Charlotte 76
- Mar 20, 2017 - Charlotte 105 vs. Atlanta 90
- Dec 17, 2016 - Charlotte 107 vs. Atlanta 99
- Nov 18, 2016 - Charlotte 100 vs. Atlanta 96
- Feb 28, 2016 - Atlanta 87 vs. Charlotte 76
- Jan 13, 2016 - Charlotte 107 vs. Atlanta 84
- Nov 01, 2015 - Atlanta 94 vs. Charlotte 92
- Oct 30, 2015 - Atlanta 97 vs. Charlotte 94