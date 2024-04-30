The Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic are meeting in a pivotal Game 5 in their first-round playoff series Tuesday night. The Cavs are back at home and looking to stop the Magic's momentum after Orlando won Games 3 and 4 to even the best-of-seven series at 2-2. The Magic blew out the Cavs in Orlando, winning Game 3 by 38 points and Game 4 by 23.

The Cavs have home-court advantage in the series and need to keep winning in Cleveland. Donovan Mitchell scored just 18 points in the Game 4 loss on Saturday and was 5 for 14 from the floor. Cleveland made just 12 of its 51 3-point attempts in the last two games.

"The biggest thing is just continuing to stay level-headed throughout the process," Mitchell told reporters. "The past two games have been not what we wanted, but we have a chance to take care of business at home and that's pretty much the only mindset."

So who will take the series lead on Tuesday night? Here's what to know about the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Magic -- Game 5 info

Time: 8 p.m. ET | Date: Tuesday, April 30

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland

TV channel: NBA TV | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

Odds: Cavs -4.5, O/U: 201.5

Storylines

Cavs: Cleveland has not hit the 100-point mark in any game this series. The lack of offense was OK in the first two games because the Cavs held the Magic under 90 points in Games 1 and 2. But they're going to have to knock down more shots if they want to move on. Cleveland is shooting 26.7% from distance in the series. Max Strus and Georges Niang -- who were second and third, respectively, on the team in made 3s in the regular season -- have been especially bad. That duo has combined to go 4 for 28 on triples so far in the series.

Magic: What a difference being at home made for the Magic, who scored 64 more points combined in Games 3 and 4 than they did in Games 1 and 2. Orlando's stars broke out at home. Paolo Banchero had 31 points and 14 rebounds in Game 3, before Franz Wagner had 34 points and 13 boards in Game 4. Those two are now the top two scorers in the series, but they'll need to find a way to win a game in Cleveland if they're going to advance.

Prediction

The Cavs could be heading for another disappointing playoff exit after two rough games in Orlando. The Magic have definitely adjusted better as this series has moved on, and that will continue to be the case on Tuesday night. Pick: Magic +4.5