The Lakers are taking the next step in their search for a new head coach, as interviews have begun with JJ Redick, Sam Cassell and James Borrego, per The Athletic. Those three names have been the most mentioned in contention for the Lakers head coaching gig, with Redick being reported as the slight favorite at one point. This comes after it was reported that LeBron James has not been part of the Lakers decision-making process on who to hire as the next head coach, despite ties with Redick due to the two hosting a podcast together.

Other candidates the Lakers plan on interviewing are Nuggets assistant coach David Adelman, Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori and Heat assistant Chris Quinn.

Redick has no prior coaching experience, but he's well respected around the league because of his basketball IQ. Prior to becoming a podcast host, game analyst and sports show commentator, Redick spent 15 years in the NBA after being drafted No. 11 overall in the 2006 NBA Draft. The Lakers view Redick as a "Pat Riley-like" prospect, per The Athletic, which is a massive comparison to make. While Redick didn't start as an assistant coach as Riley did for three years with the Lakers, Riley kind of came out of nowhere to become L.A.'s head coach in 1981 after the team fired Paul Westhead just 11 games into the season. He showed massive potential early on with his basketball IQ, and that certainly paid off for the Lakers and several other franchises over Riley's coaching career. Perhaps the Lakers are hoping that Redick will have that same underlying potential to be L.A.'s coach for a long time.

Beyond Redick, the other candidates in the pool are all current assistant coaches around the league, with James Borrego being the only one with prior head coaching experience. This group of candidates is by design relatively unknown, as the Lakers have wanted to target names they're not as familiar with. And whoever earns the head coaching gig will be viewed more as a hire for Anthony Davis, per The Athletic, with LeBron nearing the very end of his playing career.

"The Lakers are taking a methodical approach with their process and are seeking a coach who will command the locker room and hold players accountable, as well as tirelessly game plan and provide a level of structure and organization, according to multiple league and team sources."

Whoever ultimately gets the job will immediately be met with massive amounts of pressure to succeed. After losing in the first round of the playoffs to the Denver Nuggets, the Lakers have to figure out how to reload their roster around James and Davis for next season. And with James' looming player option this summer, in addition to an NBA Draft where they could take Bronny, there's a lot happening in Lakerland. It should be a busy offseason for L.A., and hiring a head coach is just the first domino to fall.