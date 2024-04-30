The home team has won each of the first four games in the Cavaliers vs. Magic series in the 2024 NBA playoffs as the series returns to Cleveland for Game 5 on Tuesday. Jarrett Allen has played a huge role in the middle for the Cavs, averaging 17 points and 13.8 rebounds over the first four games. So, should daily Fantasy basketball players include Allen (questionable; ribs) in NBA DFS lineups? Franz Wagner is coming off scoring 34 points for the Magic in Orlando, but he averaged 18 points over the two games in Cleveland, so how should he factor into your NBA DFS picks?

The Magic vs. Cavaliers is the only one of three series that can't end on Tuesday. The Knicks host the 76ers with a 3-1 lead, and the Pacers play at the Bucks with a 3-1 series advantage. Joel Embiid (migraine) appeared on the NBA injury report Tuesday morning, so that's a situation to monitor when constructing an NBA DFS strategy on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Before making your NBA DFS picks, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks, and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. as one of his top picks in his NBA DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Porter had 26 points, four rebounds and two steals, returning 38.5 points on DraftKings and 37.3 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, April 30

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is rostering Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson, who is listed at $9,500 on DraftKings and $10,300 on FanDuel. Brunson is coming off a historic performance as the All-Star scored a Knicks' playoff record 47 points in a Game 4 victory on Sunday. He added 10 assists and four rebounds to finish as the day's high scorer in NBA DFS formats. Brunson is averaging 33 points, 5.3 rebounds and nine assists against the 76ers this postseason, including averaging 43 points and 11.5 assists over his last two contests.

Brunson averaged career-highs with 28.7 points and 6.9 assists in his sixth NBA season. Brunson made his first All-Star Game this year as he's emerged as one of the best guards in the league in year two of a four-year, $104 million contract. He averaged 27.9 points and 7.2 assists at home this season as the Knicks return to Madison Square Garden with the chance to win just their second postseason series in 11 years. McClure expects another huge performance from a highly motivated Brunson and Knicks team attempting to close the series at home.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Bucks guard/forward Malik Beasley ($4,600 on DraftKings and $4,700 on FanDuel). Beasley has gone from a limited role off the bench to a crucial part of Milwaukee's scoring due to injuries. The 27-year-old had 20 points on 8 of 12 shooting over 34 minutes in Game 4 after playing a combined 17 minutes in Games 2 and 3. Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) and Damian Lillard (Achilles) are doubtful for Tuesday after they both missed Game 4 on Sunday, leading to Beasley needing to take on a larger role.

Beasley played the third-most minutes on Milwaukee and finished as one of three players to reach 20 points in Game 4. He averaged 11.3 ppg this season with a lesser role due to playing with two of the best scorers in the league. He's proven capable of being a primary scorer throughout his career though, including averaging 20.7 ppg with the Timberwolves in 2019-20. He averaged 13.8 ppg over the 35 games he played at least 30 minutes this season. The Bucks return home trailing 3-1, so expect huge minutes from Beasley as a prime candidate to outperform his price tag for NBA DFS lineups. See McClure's other NBA DFS picks right here.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, April 30

