For the first time in the 2024 NBA playoffs, both the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics will be facing relatively healthy opponents when they meet in Game 1 of the 2024 Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday. The Pacers (47-35), the sixth seed, disposed of the third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in six games and followed that up by stunning the second-seeded New York Knicks in seven, earning a 130-109 win at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. The Celtics (64-18), the top seed, dispatched both the Miami Heat in the first round and Cleveland Cavaliers in the second in five-game series. The teams met five times during the regular season with Boston winning three of those matchups. Boston leads the all-time series 126-97, including a 17-12 edge during the postseason. Kristaps Porzingis (calf) is out for at least the first two games of this series for Boston.

Pacers vs. Celtics spread: Boston -10

Pacers vs. Celtics over/under: 221.5 points

Pacers vs. Celtics money line: Indiana +346, Boston -472

IND: The Pacers are 26-17-2 ATS as underdogs

BOS: The Celtics are 26-21 ATS this season at home

Why the Celtics can cover

Boston is led by small forward Jayson Tatum, who recorded seven double-doubles and one triple-double in 10 postseason games. He is averaging 24.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and one steal in 39.2 minutes. In the close-out Game 5 win over Cleveland, he nearly registered a triple-double with 25 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and four steals. He was dominant in four regular-season games against the Pacers, averaging 32.5 points, 11 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 35 minutes.

Shooting guard Jaylen Brown has reached double-figure scoring in 35 consecutive games, including all 10 in the playoffs. In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, he scored 32 points, grabbed six rebounds and added two assists in a 120-95 victory. In the postseason, he is averaging 23.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 35.1 minutes. His production was even better in the five regular-season matchups with Indiana, where he averaged 28.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 33.2 minutes.

Why the Pacers can cover

Power forward Pascal Siakam continued his dominance in the Eastern semifinals against the Knicks. In the decisive win at Madison Square Garden, he poured in 20 points, while adding four rebounds and four assists. He posted two double-doubles in the first round series victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. In the Game 1 loss at Milwaukee, he scored 36 points and added 13 rebounds in a 109-94 setback. He followed that up with a 37-point, 11-rebound and six-assist effort in a 125-108 win in Game 2. In 13 postseason games, he is averaging 21.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 34.9 minutes.

Point guard Tyrese Haliburton is a big part of the Pacers' success. In 13 playoff games, he is averaging 18.8 points, 8.1 assists, five rebounds and 1.2 steals in 34.8 minutes. He is connecting on 49.2% of his field goals, including 37.5% from 3-point range, and 82.4% from the foul stripe. He is coming off a 26-point, six assist and four-rebound effort in the Game 7 win over New York on Sunday.

