Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Charlotte

Current Records: Sacramento 15-23; Charlotte 19-18

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings haven't won a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets since Jan. 12 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. The Kings will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. ET. If the game is anything like Charlotte's 127-126 win from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The contest between Sacramento and the Atlanta Hawks this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Sacramento falling 121-106 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The losing side was boosted by point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had 32 points and six assists in addition to seven rebounds. The contest made it Fox's third in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, Charlotte was able to grind out a solid victory over the Toronto Raptors this past Saturday, winning 114-104. Charlotte can attribute much of their success to point guard LaMelo Ball, who shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 23 points, six dimes and nine boards.

Charlotte's victory lifted them to 19-18 while Sacramento's defeat dropped them down to 15-23. Allowing an average of 119.97 points per game, the Kings haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hornets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Charlotte have won nine out of their last 11 games against Sacramento.