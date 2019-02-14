Hornets vs. Magic odds, line: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from proven model on 41-26 run

Nikola Vucevic and the Orlando Magic play host to Kemba Walker and the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, and tipoff from the Amway Center is set for 7 p.m. ET. Both Orlando and Charlotte enter this game as fringe playoff teams, with the Hornets holding the seventh seed and Orlando just one game behind the eight seed. Orlando has won five of its past six games, and a win here would be huge for the Magic's playoff hopes. The Magic are listed as a three-point home favorite for this game, while the over-under for total points is 212.5 in the latest Hornets vs Magic odds. Before you make any Hornets vs. Magic picks of your own, check out the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks this season. It entered Week 18 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 212-158 record on all top-rated picks, returning more than $4,000 to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering Week 18 on a blistering 41-26 run. Anybody following it is way up.

Now it has locked in on the Hornets vs. Magic spread. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it also has locked in a confident against-the-spread pick that hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see that selection at SportsLine.

The model is well aware of how well Orlando has played lately, led by the incredible play of All-Star center Nikola Vucevic. The big man is enjoying a career year and has been even better as of late. Over his past 10 games, he's averaging 21.2 points and 12.4 rebounds, despite three of those coming in blowouts.

Second-year forward Jonathan Isaac also has stepped up his game during Orlando's impressive seven-game stretch, averaging 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and an eye-popping 2.9 blocks over that span. His added defensive presence has helped Orlando support a sneaky top-10 team defense on the year, and the Magic are allowing only 97.8 points per game during their recent winning streak.

Just because Orlando has been locking down on defense lately, doesn't mean it will cover the spread against the Hornets, though.

The model is also well aware that Charlotte has owned this matchup as of late. They have blown the Magic out in both of their previous games this season, and actually have beaten Orlando in 13 straight games entering this contest. This should come as no surprise, given Orlando's continual struggles against the point guard position, but All-Star starter Kemba Walker has given the Magic all kinds of problems over the past few years.

In matchups against Orlando that have remained competitive over the past three seasons, Walker is averaging over 26 points. This season, his per-36 numbers against Orlando are ridiculous -- he has averaged 34 points and over eight assists per-36 minutes, on 56 percent shooting from the floor and 47 percent shooting from beyond the arc. The Magic have no answer for Walker, who SportsLine's model has projected for just over 24 points.

So who wins Hornets vs. Magic? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Hornets vs. Magic spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.