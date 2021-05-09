Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Charlotte

Current Records: New Orleans 30-37; Charlotte 33-34

What to Know

The New Orleans Pelicans are on the road again Sunday and play against the Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. ET May 9 at Spectrum Center. Charlotte will be strutting in after a victory while the Pelicans will be stumbling in from a defeat.

New Orleans was close but no cigar this past Friday as they fell 109-107 to the Philadelphia 76ers. One thing holding New Orleans back was the mediocre play of small forward Naji Marshall, who did not have his best game: he finished with only four points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Charlotte beat the Orlando Magic 122-112 this past Friday. Charlotte's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but shooting guard Terry Rozier led the charge as he had 28 points and six assists in addition to five rebounds.

The Pelicans are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

New Orleans is now 30-37 while the Hornets sit at 33-34. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New Orleans comes into the contest boasting the second most fouls drawn per game in the league at 21.4. But Charlotte enters the matchup with only 18.1 fouls per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.

Odds

The Hornets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Pelicans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

New Orleans have won seven out of their last ten games against Charlotte.

Injury Report for Charlotte

Devonte' Graham: Out (Knee)

Cody Martin: Out (Ankle)

Miles Bridges: Out (Covid-19)

Gordon Hayward: Out (Foot)

Injury Report for New Orleans