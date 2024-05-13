As the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves were leaving the court after Denver's 115-207 win Sunday night to even up the series at two games apiece, Jamal Murray and Anthony Edwards could be seen exchanging words as the two walked past each other. Edwards was clapping his hands and nodding his head while talking to Murray, and while it was unclear what was exchanged in the moment, the Timberwolves star shared what he said during his postgame press conference.

"I just told his ass that's what we -- we loved that, keep talking that, that's what we like," Edwards said. "Well I love it. He didn't say nothing back, but I'm pretty sure he heard me. They heard me, and we live for that."

Murray wasn't asked about the interaction after the game, but he did talk about how difficult it is to contain Edwards.

"Anthony [Edwards] scored a lot at the end, we just didn't want to overcommit or open up the 3-point line, but there's still areas where we can be a lot better," Murray said. "He's downhill, he's tough to guard, he's explosive. He's always in attack mode, so I think we can do a better job of giving him some attention."

Edwards finished with 44 points, five assists and five rebounds on 16 of 25 from the field, as he did his best to try and help his team overcome an 18-point deficit in Game 4. But it wasn't enough to beat a Nuggets team that got an MVP performance out of Nikola Jokic, who finished with 35 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, while Aaron Gordon tacked on 27 points, seven rebounds and six assists of his own.

The tides have turned in this series now that Denver has evened things up, and with Game 5 at home for the Nuggets, they'll surely have tons of momentum going their way. But so far in this series the road team has won every game, and with Edwards noting that he's fueled by the trash talk from Murray and the Nuggets, the Timberwolves will surely be eager to get back on the winning side of things.

"I don't think they got any momentum," Edwards said. "We won two games. They won two games. At this point, it's whoever wins two games. I don't know how people look at it, but I look at it like I'm happy. I'm ready. It's competing at the highest level. I'm smiling about it because I'm happy. I'm ready to go play. If we played tomorrow, I'd be ready. It's going to be fun."