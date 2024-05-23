The Dallas Mavericks used a late surge against the Minnesota Timberwolves in their Game 1 win and stole home-court advantage in the Western Conference finals. The Game 2 encore on Friday night should add to what has already been an incredibly exciting series. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combined for 63 points in Game 1 as Doncic scorched Minnesota late with 15 fourth-quarter points.

Irving scored 24 of his 30 points in the first half, and the Mavericks got the win despite shooting 24% (6 for 25) on 3-pointers. For the Wolves, Anthony Edwards was limited to 19 points on 6-of-19 shooting while Jaden McDaniels had a team-high 24 points and knocked down six of his nine 3-point attempts.

The Mavericks scored their first Game 1 win under coach Jason Kidd, who had dropped his previous five playoff series openers.

"We had to get this one -- we are known for Game 1s that we lose," said Doncic, who scored seven straight points over 63 seconds early in the fourth quarter to fuel a 13-0 run. "We're trying to make a point, but that's only one."

Minnesota hosts Game 2 on Friday night and here's everything you need to know.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks schedule, scores

All times Eastern | * If necessary

Game 1: Mavericks 108, Timberwolves 105 -- Dallas leads 1-0

Game 2: Friday, May 24 -- Mavericks at Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Sunday, May 26 -- Timberwolves at Mavericks, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Tuesday, May 28 -- Timberwolves at Mavericks, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Game 5*: Thursday, May 30 -- Mavericks at Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Game 6*: Saturday, June 1 -- Timberwolves at Mavericks, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Game 7*: Monday, June 3 -- Mavericks at Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m., TNT

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks, Game 2

Where to watch

Time: 8:30 p.m ET | Date: Friday, May 24

Location: Target Center -- Minneapolis

TV channel: TNT | Streaming: TNT app, Max

Storylines

Timberwolves: Minnesota got an all-time performance out of McDaniels, Naz Reid and even Kyle Anderson but couldn't use that to their advantage in Game 1. Anthony Edwards admitted he was exhausted as the game progressed, as he was tasked with checking Irving for most of the game. That didn't end well and Irving had 24 points by the end of the first half. Then Doncic got going in the second half, and as the shots dried up for the Timberwolves, the Mavericks started to get into a rhythm on the other end. Minnesota is going to need more out of Edwards, and a more efficient night from Karl-Anthony Towns to even up this series. Because there aren't going to be many more times that Dallas shoots 24% from deep. It was a missed opportunity from Minnesota, but with some adjustments, the Wolves are bound to bounce back before the series shifts to Dallas.

Mavericks: Dallas won Game 1 due to clutch shotmaking from Doncic down the stretch, aggressive rebounding from rookie Dereck Lively II and an incredible first half from Irving to keep them in the game. But that can't be the game plan for the entire series. PJ Washington needs to shoot better than 2 of 8 from 3-point range. Derrick Jones Jr. needs to hit a couple of those triples, too. It will be difficult as the Timberwolves are taking away the corner 3s from Dallas, which is where Washington and Jones thrive, but Dallas has to find a way to get those guys going because Minnesota will come out attacking in Game 2 and they can't afford to play catch up against a team that has endless -- and more consistent -- depth.

Prediction

Dallas shocked pretty much everyone with that gritty Game 1 win, but I think Minnesota responds in a big way in Game 2. It'll be another close one, but I think Edwards has a huge performance after a no-show in Game 1. The pick: Timberwolves -5