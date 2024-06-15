The Dallas Mavericks are still alive in the 2024 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. The Mavs prevented a Celtics sweep and championship on Friday, blowing out Boston in Game 4. The Celtics still have a 3-1 series lead and they'll have the chance to win the titel on their home floor in Game 5, which is set for Monday night.

No team has ever come back from a 3-0 series deficit in NBA playoff history in 156 previous attempts. Only four teams in a 3-0 hole have ever forced a Game 7, including the Celtics in last year's Eastern Conference finals.

Every 2024 NBA Finals game will air on ABC and will be streaming on fubo. Check out the full NBA Finals schedule below.

Celtics vs. Mavericks Game 5 info

Time: 8:30 p.m ET | Date: Monday, June 17

Location: TD Garden -- Boston

TV channel: ABC | Streaming: fubo

2024 NBA Finals schedule

Game 1

Thursday, June 6: Celtics 107, Mavericks 89 (Boston leads 1-0)

Game 2

Sunday, June 9: Celtics 105, Mavericks 98 (Boston leads 2-0)

Game 3

Wednesday, June 12: Celtics 109, Mavericks 66 (Boston leads 3-0)

Game 4

Friday, June 14: Mavericks 122, Celtics 84 (Boston leads 3-1)

Game 5

Monday, June 17: Celtics vs. Mavericks, ABC/fubo

Game 6*

Thursday, June 20: Mavericks vs. Celtics, ABC/fubo

Game 7*

Sunday, June 23: Celtics vs. Mavericks, ABC/fubo

The Mavericks won their first and only championship in 2011 as Dirk Nowitzki led Dallas to the title 13 years ago. It was also their last appearance in the NBA Finals.

The Celtics have won 17 championships in their franchise history, but they actually have a longer title drought than the Mavs. Boston's last NBA title came in 2008. The Celtics -- who fell in the conference finals to the Heat last season -- last made the NBA Finals in 2022, but they lost against the Warriors in six games.

2024 NBA Finals odds

Entering the series: Celtics: -230, Mavericks +180

Entering Game 5: Celtics -3500, Mavericks +1200

Game 5 pick, prediction

