Game 2 of the 2024 Eastern Conference finals has the No. 1 seed Boston Celtics hosting the No. 6 seed Indiana Pacers on Thursday evening. The Celtics are looking to take a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Pacers and defend their home court. In Game 1, Boston topped the Pacers 133-128 in overtime.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics are 9-point favorites in the latest Celtics vs. Pacers odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 224.5. Before making any Pacers vs. Celtics picks, be sure to check out what legendary SportsLine handicapper Bruce Marshall has to say.

Now, he has set his sights on Pacers vs. Celtics and just locked in his picks and NBA playoff predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the NBA odds and betting lines for Celtics vs. Pacers:

Pacers vs. Celtics spread: Boston -9

Pacers vs. Celtics over/under: 224.5 points

Pacers vs. Celtics money line: Boston -400, Indiana +314

BOS: The Celtics are 1-4 ATS in the past five games

IND: The Pacers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games

Why the Celtics can cover

Forward Jayson Tatum is a smooth ball handler and effective scorer from all three levels on the court. Tatum can explode to the rack while owning a secure jumper out on the perimeter. The five-time All-Star leads the team in scoring (25.4), rebounds (10.5), and assists (5.6) in the 2024 NBA playoffs. In the Game 1 win over Indiana, Tatum stuffed the stat sheet with 36 points and 12 boards.

Guard Jaylen Brown can also go off in any contest. Brown has the bounce to rise high for slams but has a knack for getting hot as a jump shooter. The 27-year-old likes to attack in the mid-range, averaging 23.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per matchup in the postseason. In his last outing, Brown finished with 26 points, seven boards, and five assists.

Why the Pacers can cover

Forward Pascal Siakam has been a versatile difference-maker for the Pacers all postseason. Siakam will get into the lane to finish with either hand and do damage on the glass. The 30-year-old leads the team in points (21.3) and rebounds (7.9) in the playoffs. In the Game 1 loss, Siakam finished with 24 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists.

Guard Tyrese Haliburton is a floor general in the backcourt. Haliburton scans the floor to ignite the offense as a scorer and facilitator. He leads the team in assists (8.2) and steals (1.3) with 19.3 points per contest in the postseason. In Game 1, Haliburton racked up 25 points, 10 assists, and went 6-of-14 from beyond the arc. He has now scored 25-plus points in back-to-back games.

How to make Pacers vs. Celtics picks

Marshall is going Over on the point total.

So who wins Celtics vs. Pacers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals, and which side of the spread is a must-back?