The Boston Celtics will look to take a commanding 2-0 lead when they take on the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference finals series on Thursday. Boston drew first blood with a 133-128 overtime win on Tuesday. The Pacers (47-35), who have lost the first game of all three postseason series this year, are looking to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999-2000. The Celtics (64-18), who have opened with wins in all three of their series, are looking for a berth in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2021-2022. Boston leads the all-time series 127-97, including an 18-12 edge during the postseason.

Pacers vs. Celtics spread: Boston -9

Pacers vs. Celtics over/under: 224.5 points

Pacers vs. Celtics money line: Indiana +315, Boston -400

IND: The Pacers have hit the fourth-quarter game total under in 47 of their last 70 games (+20.40 units)

BOS: The Celtics have hit the first-half money line in 35 of their last 41 games (+28.30 units)

Why the Celtics can cover

Small forward Jayson Tatum's string of double-doubles continued on Tuesday, when he recorded 36 points and 12 rebounds. In 11 postseason games, he has registered eight double-doubles and one triple-double. He is averaging 25.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.2 steals in 39.2 minutes. He has dominated the Pacers this season. In four regular-season games against Indiana, he averaged 32.5 points, 11 rebounds, and 5.8 assists in 35 minutes.

Shooting guard Jaylen Brown was red-hot in the Game 1 win over Indiana, pouring in 26 points while adding seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block in 44 minutes. He has scored in double digits in 36 consecutive games, including all 11 in the playoffs. In Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against Cleveland, he scored 32 points, grabbed six rebounds, and added two assists in a 120-95 victory. In five regular-season games against the Pacers, he averaged 28.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 33.2 minutes. See which team to pick here.

Why the Pacers can cover

Power forward Pascal Siakam asserted himself once again as a dominant force in Game 1. In 42 minutes of action against the Celtics, he scored 24 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, and added seven assists for his third double-double of the postseason. It was his first one since scoring 37 points, grabbing 11 rebounds, and dishing out six assists in a 125-108 first-round Game 2 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on April 23. In 14 postseason games, he is averaging 21.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in 35.4 minutes.

Point guard Tyrese Haliburton also recorded a double-double in the Game 1 loss to Boston. In 40 minutes of action, Haliburton scored 25 points, while dishing out 10 assists and adding three rebounds, three steals, and one block. In 14 playoff games, he is averaging 19.3 points, 8.2 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 35.3 minutes. He is connecting on 48.8% of his field goals, including 38.1% from 3-point range, and 85% from the foul stripe. See which team to pick here.

