Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Charlotte

Current Records: Phoenix 30-14; Charlotte 23-21

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Phoenix Suns at 1 p.m. ET March 28 at Spectrum Center. The Hornets are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Charlotte beat the Miami Heat 110-105 this past Friday. The team accrued 72 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. Charlotte's success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Malik Monk, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 32 points, and shooting guard Terry Rozier, who posted a double-double on 26 points and 11 assists in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Phoenix came out on top in a nail-biter against the Toronto Raptors this past Friday, sneaking past 104-100. Phoenix can attribute much of their success to point guard Chris Paul, who had 19 points and eight assists along with six boards, and center Deandre Ayton, who had 19 points along with nine rebounds.

Charlotte is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The Hornets came out on top in a nail-biter against the Suns in the teams' previous meeting last month, sneaking past 124-121. Will Charlotte repeat their success, or does Phoenix have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Suns are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Charlotte have won seven out of their last 11 games against Phoenix.

Feb 24, 2021 - Charlotte 124 vs. Phoenix 121

Jan 12, 2020 - Phoenix 100 vs. Charlotte 92

Dec 02, 2019 - Phoenix 109 vs. Charlotte 104

Jan 19, 2019 - Charlotte 135 vs. Phoenix 115

Jan 06, 2019 - Charlotte 119 vs. Phoenix 113

Mar 10, 2018 - Charlotte 122 vs. Phoenix 115

Feb 04, 2018 - Charlotte 115 vs. Phoenix 110

Mar 26, 2017 - Charlotte 120 vs. Phoenix 106

Mar 02, 2017 - Phoenix 120 vs. Charlotte 103

Mar 01, 2016 - Charlotte 126 vs. Phoenix 92

Jan 06, 2016 - Phoenix 111 vs. Charlotte 102

Injury Report for Charlotte

Malik Monk: Out (Foot)

LaMelo Ball: Out (Wrist)

Injury Report for Phoenix