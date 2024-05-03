The No. 4 seed Los Angeles Clippers head to the Lone Star State for a Game 6 matchup against the No. 5 seed Dallas Mavericks on Friday in the 2024 NBA playoffs. The Mavericks roll into this contest feeling great after a dominant Game 5 win. Dallas torched the Clippers en route to a 123-93 win on May 1, taking a 3-2 series lead. Now the Clippers have to fight to force a Game 7. Kawhi Leonard (knee) is out for Los Angeles. Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) has been ruled out for for Dallas.

Tipoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Mavericks are 8-point favorites in the latest Clippers vs. Mavericks odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 207. Before making any Mavericks vs. Clippers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Clippers vs. Mavericks spread: Dallas -8

Clippers vs. Mavericks over/under: 207 points

Clippers vs. Mavericks money line: Dallas -339, Los Angeles +264

LAC: The Clippers are 40-47 against the spread this season.

DAL: The Mavericks are 51-36 against the spread this season.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Guard Luka Doncic is an unbelievable talent. Doncic has a tremendous feel for the game and breaks through the defense consistently. The 25-year-old owns spectacular passing ability and threads the needle with ease. Through five games, Doncic leads the team in points (30.2), rebounds (9.2) and assists (8.8). In the Game 5 win, he totaled 35 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists.

Guard Kyrie Irving continues to be an effective ball handler and shot creator. Irving thrives on all three levels. He glides with the ball into the lane while owning a pure jumper. The former Duke standout logs 25.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. In Game 4, Irving racked up a series-high 40 points, five assists and made six 3-pointers.

Why the Clippers can cover

Guard James Harden has been the Clippers' best player all series long. Harden is using his great court vision to lead Los Angeles. The 10-time All-Star can score anywhere on the floor. He leads the team in scoring (22.2) and assists (7). He's also shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc. In Game 4, Harden had 33 points, six boards and seven assists.

Forward Paul George has the ability to take over on both ends. George has quick feet in combination with the length to disrupt opposing offensive players. The 33-year-old can create his own shot with ease. He averages 19.8 points, six rebounds and 4.8 assists per matchup. On April 28, George tallied 33 points, six rebounds and eight dimes.

