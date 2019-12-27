Hornets vs. Thunder live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Charlotte

Current Records: Oklahoma City 15-15; Charlotte 13-20

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets may be playing at home on Friday, but the experts are forecasting a 4.5-point loss. They will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center after a few days off. Charlotte is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.

The Hornets' and the Boston Celtics' matchup on Sunday was up for grabs at halftime, but the Hornets were thoroughly outmatched in the second half. Charlotte got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit this year, gifting Boston an easy 119-93 victory. PG Devonte' Graham put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 6-for-13 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 23 points and ten assists.

Meanwhile, it looks like Oklahoma City must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive on Thursday. They took a hard 110-97 fall against the Memphis Grizzlies. Oklahoma City got a solid performance out of PG Chris Paul, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 11 dimes along with six rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hornets are third worst in the league in points per game, with only 104.2 on average. The Thunder have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the fourth fewest rebounds per game in the league, having accrued only 42.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Thunder are a 4.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 210

Series History

Oklahoma City have won five out of their last eight games against Charlotte.