Who's Playing
Memphis Grizzlies @ Houston Rockets
Current Records: Memphis 3-10, Houston 6-6
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)
What to Know
The Grizzlies are 9-1 against the Rockets since February of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Memphis Grizzlies will head out on the road to face off against the Houston Rockets at 8:00 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Last Sunday, Memphis lost 102-100 to Boston on a last-minute shot with but a second left in the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies have struggled against the Celtics recently, as their match on Sunday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.
Despite the loss, the Grizzlies had strong showings from Santi Aldama, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 12 rebounds, and Desmond Bane, who scored 30 points along with 8 assists.
Meanwhile, the Rockets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. They took a 121-116 hit to the loss column at the hands of Golden State. The Rockets found out winning isn't easy when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent.
The losing side was boosted by Alperen Sengun, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 13 rebounds.
Memphis' defeat was their sixth straight at home, which bumped their record down to 3-10. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 106.8 points per game. As for Houston, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-6.
In addition to losing their last games, the Grizzlies and the Rockets failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the Rockets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. Currently 8-3-1 against the spread, they have been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Memphis is only 5-8 ATS.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Grizzlies haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Rockets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.
Odds
Houston is a 4.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.
The over/under is set at 212.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Memphis has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Houston.
- Mar 24, 2023 - Memphis 151 vs. Houston 114
- Mar 22, 2023 - Memphis 130 vs. Houston 125
- Mar 01, 2023 - Memphis 113 vs. Houston 99
- Oct 21, 2022 - Memphis 129 vs. Houston 122
- Mar 20, 2022 - Memphis 122 vs. Houston 98
- Mar 06, 2022 - Houston 123 vs. Memphis 112
- Dec 11, 2021 - Memphis 113 vs. Houston 106
- Nov 15, 2021 - Memphis 136 vs. Houston 102
- Mar 29, 2021 - Memphis 120 vs. Houston 110
- Feb 28, 2021 - Memphis 133 vs. Houston 84