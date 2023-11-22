Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Houston Rockets

Current Records: Memphis 3-10, Houston 6-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Grizzlies are 9-1 against the Rockets since February of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Memphis Grizzlies will head out on the road to face off against the Houston Rockets at 8:00 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Sunday, Memphis lost 102-100 to Boston on a last-minute shot with but a second left in the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies have struggled against the Celtics recently, as their match on Sunday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite the loss, the Grizzlies had strong showings from Santi Aldama, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 12 rebounds, and Desmond Bane, who scored 30 points along with 8 assists.

Meanwhile, the Rockets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. They took a 121-116 hit to the loss column at the hands of Golden State. The Rockets found out winning isn't easy when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent.

The losing side was boosted by Alperen Sengun, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 13 rebounds.

Memphis' defeat was their sixth straight at home, which bumped their record down to 3-10. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 106.8 points per game. As for Houston, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-6.

In addition to losing their last games, the Grizzlies and the Rockets failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the Rockets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. Currently 8-3-1 against the spread, they have been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Memphis is only 5-8 ATS.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Grizzlies haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Rockets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

Odds

Houston is a 4.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.



The over/under is set at 212.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Houston.