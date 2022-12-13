Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Sacramento 14-11; Philadelphia 14-12

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings haven't won a contest against the Philadelphia 76ers since Feb. 2 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Sacramento will head out on the road to face off against Philadelphia at 7 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers will be strutting in after a victory while the Kings will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The matchup between Sacramento and the New York Knicks on Sunday was not particularly close, with Sacramento falling 112-99. The losing side was boosted by center Domantas Sabonis, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 12 boards. That makes it four consecutive games in which Sabonis has had at least 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia had enough points to win and then some against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, taking their game 131-113. Center Joel Embiid took over for the 76ers, finishing with 53 points (a whopping 40% of their total) in addition to 12 rebounds. Embiid's night made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 35 points.

The Kings are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 8-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

Sacramento is now 14-11 while Philadelphia sits at 14-12. Two stats to keep an eye on: Sacramento ranks second in the league when it comes to points per game, with 118 on average. But the 76ers come into the matchup boasting the third fewest points allowed per game in the league at 108.4. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports California

Odds

The 76ers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Philadelphia have won nine out of their last 14 games against Sacramento.