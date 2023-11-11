Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Miami 4-4, Atlanta 5-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Hawks are heading back home. They will take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Thursday, Atlanta escaped with a win against Orlando by the margin of a single free throw, 120-119.

Trae Young was the offensive standout of the game as he earned 41 points along with 8 assists and 3 steals.

Meanwhile, the Heat waltzed into Wednesday's matchup with two straight wins but they left with three. They secured a 108-102 W over Memphis. 108 seems to be a good number for the Heat as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Heat to victory, but perhaps none more so than Bam Adebayo, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 11 rebounds. Less helpful for the Heat was Josh Richardson's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Atlanta has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a massive bump to their 5-3 record this season. As for Miami, they pushed their record up to 4-4 with that win, which was their third straight on the road.

Going forward, the Hawks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Hawks haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 121.8 points per game (they're ranked second in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Heat , though, as they've been averaging only 107.5 per game. The only thing between the Hawks and another offensive beatdown is the Heat. Will they be able to keep them contained? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Atlanta is a 4.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 229 points.

Series History

Miami has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.