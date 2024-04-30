The No. 7 seed Philadelphia 76ers go on the road for a must-win Game 5 against the No. 2 seed New York Knicks on Tuesday in the 2024 NBA playoffs. After winning both games in New York, the Knicks beat Philly and stole a game on the road to take a 3-1 series lead. In the April 28 contest, New York defeated the 76ers 97-92. Julius Randle (shoulder) and Bojan Bogdanovic (foot) are out and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is questionable for New York. Joel Embiid (knee) is listed as questionable for the Sixers, though he's played in every game this series.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Knicks are 4-point favorites in the latest 76ers vs. Knicks odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 203. Before making any Knicks vs. 76ers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

76ers vs. Knicks spread: New York -4

76ers vs. Knicks over/under: 203 points

76ers vs. Knicks money line: New York -169, Philadelphia +142

PHI: Have hit the 1Q ML in 16 of its last 22 away games

NYK: 5-3 ATS this season against the Sixers

Why the Knicks can cover

Guard Jalen Brunson (knee, probable) continues to carry New York. Brunson gets to his spots consistently on the court and has a knack for getting his teammates involved. The Villanova product leads the team in both points (33) and assists (9). In his last outing, Brunson dropped 47 points and 10 assists. This was the first game in Knicks' playoff history with 40-plus points and 10-plus assists.

Forward OG Anunoby is a terrific two-way presence in the frontcourt. Anunoby has the agility and length to disrupt opposing ball handlers. The Indiana product also cuts to the rim to create easy scoring opportunities. In this series, Anunoby has averaged 13.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. In Game 4, he notched 16 points and 14 boards. See which team to pick here.

Why the 76ers can cover

Despite recovering from a knee injury, Embiid has played at least 37 minutes each game this series and has put up some big numbers. Embiid has a combo of length, agility and quickness to beat other bigs. The former Kansas standout can knock down perimeter shots but has a soft touch around the rim. Embiid averages a team-best 35 points and nine rebounds per contest. In the 76ers Game 3 win, he finished with 50 points and eight rebounds.

Guard Tyrese Maxey excels on the offensive end. Maxey thrives in the pick-and-roll and will put his body on the line to make winning plays. The 23-year-old can also be crafty as a ball handler. He's putting up 29 points and a team-high 6.8 assists per game. In Game 2, Maxey tallied 35 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists. See which team to pick here.

