Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Boston Celtics

Regular Season Records: Cleveland 48-34, Boston 64-18

How To Watch

When: Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $127.00

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Boston 1, Cleveland 0

The Celtics will be playing the full four quarters on Thursday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will fight it out against the Cleveland Cavaliers in an Eastern Conference playoff matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Celtics will be looking to extend their current four-game winning streak.

The Celtics are headed into the match after throughly thrashing the Cavaliers: they outscored them in every quarter. Everything went the Celtics' way against the Cavaliers on Tuesday as the Celtics made off with a 120-95 win.

The Cavaliers' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Donovan Mitchell, who scored 33 points along with six rebounds and five assists, and Evan Mobley, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 13 rebounds. That was a full 34.7% of the Cavaliers' points, marking the third time in a row he's earned more than a third of the team's points.

The Celtics are on top in this series right now, leading the Cavaliers 1-0. Check back on CBS Sports after the game to see if the Celtics can extend their lead or if the Cavaliers can make up some ground.

Odds

Boston is a big 13.5-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 13-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 212 points.

Series History

Boston has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.