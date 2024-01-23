Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: New York 26-17, Brooklyn 17-25

How To Watch

What to Know

The Knicks have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Barclays Center. The Knicks have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The Knicks' and the Raptors' matchup on Saturday was close at halftime, but the Knicks turned on the heat in the second half with 67 points. New York blew past Toronto 126-100. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 13.2% better than the opposition, as the Knicks' was.

Jalen Brunson was his usual excellent self, scoring 38 points along with nine assists and five rebounds. The matchup was his fourth in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn came up short against Los Angeles on Sunday and fell 125-114. The loss came about despite the Nets having been up 18 in the third quarter.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Mikal Bridges, who scored 26 points along with six rebounds and five assists. Less helpful for the Nets was Royce O'Neale's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

New York has been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 11 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 26-17 record this season. As for Brooklyn, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost ten of their last 12 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 17-25 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Knicks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Nets (currently ranked fourth in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, the Knicks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-3 against the spread).

Odds

New York is a 4.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 223 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New York.