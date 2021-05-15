Who's Playing
Miami @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Miami 39-31; Milwaukee 45-25
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.
The Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers 142-133 on Thursday. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had a dynamite game for Milwaukee; he dropped a double-double on 40 points and 15 rebounds along with six dimes.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Miami and the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Miami wrapped it up with a 106-94 win at home. Center Bam Adebayo and small forward Jimmy Butler were among the main playmakers for Miami as the former almost posted a triple-double on 18 points, 12 boards, and eight assists and the latter had 21 points in addition to five boards.
The wins brought the Heat up to 39-31 and Milwaukee to 45-25. Both teams are in the playoff hunt, so this is a critical game. The Bucks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets April 29 easily too and instead slipped up with a 143-136. In other words, don't count Miami out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bucks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won 15 out of their last 24 games against Milwaukee.
- Dec 30, 2020 - Miami 119 vs. Milwaukee 108
- Dec 29, 2020 - Milwaukee 144 vs. Miami 97
- Sep 08, 2020 - Miami 103 vs. Milwaukee 94
- Sep 06, 2020 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Miami 115
- Sep 04, 2020 - Miami 115 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Sep 02, 2020 - Miami 116 vs. Milwaukee 114
- Aug 31, 2020 - Miami 115 vs. Milwaukee 104
- Aug 06, 2020 - Milwaukee 130 vs. Miami 116
- Mar 02, 2020 - Miami 105 vs. Milwaukee 89
- Oct 26, 2019 - Miami 131 vs. Milwaukee 126
- Mar 22, 2019 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Miami 87
- Mar 15, 2019 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Miami 98
- Jan 15, 2019 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Miami 86
- Dec 22, 2018 - Miami 94 vs. Milwaukee 87
- Feb 09, 2018 - Miami 91 vs. Milwaukee 85
- Jan 17, 2018 - Miami 106 vs. Milwaukee 101
- Jan 14, 2018 - Miami 97 vs. Milwaukee 79
- Feb 08, 2017 - Miami 106 vs. Milwaukee 88
- Jan 21, 2017 - Miami 109 vs. Milwaukee 97
- Jan 13, 2017 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Miami 108
- Nov 17, 2016 - Miami 96 vs. Milwaukee 73
- Mar 09, 2016 - Milwaukee 114 vs. Miami 108
- Jan 29, 2016 - Miami 107 vs. Milwaukee 103
- Jan 19, 2016 - Milwaukee 91 vs. Miami 79