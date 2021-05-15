Who's Playing

Miami @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Miami 39-31; Milwaukee 45-25

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

The Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers 142-133 on Thursday. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had a dynamite game for Milwaukee; he dropped a double-double on 40 points and 15 rebounds along with six dimes.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Miami and the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Miami wrapped it up with a 106-94 win at home. Center Bam Adebayo and small forward Jimmy Butler were among the main playmakers for Miami as the former almost posted a triple-double on 18 points, 12 boards, and eight assists and the latter had 21 points in addition to five boards.

The wins brought the Heat up to 39-31 and Milwaukee to 45-25. Both teams are in the playoff hunt, so this is a critical game. The Bucks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets April 29 easily too and instead slipped up with a 143-136. In other words, don't count Miami out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Miami have won 15 out of their last 24 games against Milwaukee.