Who's Playing

Utah @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Utah 17-14; Milwaukee 20-8

What to Know

The Utah Jazz have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Fiserv Forum. The Jazz are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.77 points per game.

The New Orleans Pelicans typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Utah proved too difficult a challenge. Utah won 132-129 over New Orleans in overtime. Point guard Jordan Clarkson was the offensive standout of the contest for Utah, shooting 7-for-14 from beyond the arc and finishing with 39 points and eight rebounds. Clarkson had some trouble finding his footing against New Orleans this past Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Clarkson's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, the night started off rough for Milwaukee on Thursday, and it ended that way, too. They were pulverized by the Memphis Grizzlies 142-101. The Bucks were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 70-41. The top scorers for Milwaukee were power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (19 points) and power forward Bobby Portis (19 points).

Utah is expected to lose this next one by 5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 11-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

Utah's victory lifted them to 17-14 while Milwaukee's loss dropped them down to 20-8. We'll see if Utah can repeat their recent success or if Milwaukee bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Bucks are a 5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won ten out of their last 14 games against Milwaukee.