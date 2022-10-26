Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Brooklyn 1-2; Milwaukee 2-0

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Fiserv Forum after having had a few days off. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Bucks and Brooklyn will really light up the scoreboard.

Milwaukee made easy work of the Houston Rockets this past Saturday and carried off a 125-105 victory. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 67-48. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was on fire, dropping a double-double on 44 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn came up short against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, falling 134-124. Despite the loss, Brooklyn had strong showings from point guard Kyrie Irving, who had 37 points and five assists along with eight boards, and power forward Kevin Durant, who had 37 points in addition to five rebounds.

The Bucks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Milwaukee got away with a 120-119 win when the two teams previously met in March. Will they repeat their success, or do the Nets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

Odds

The Bucks are a 4-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won 22 out of their last 30 games against Brooklyn.