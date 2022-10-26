Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Brooklyn 1-2; Milwaukee 2-0
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Fiserv Forum after having had a few days off. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Bucks and Brooklyn will really light up the scoreboard.
Milwaukee made easy work of the Houston Rockets this past Saturday and carried off a 125-105 victory. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 67-48. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was on fire, dropping a double-double on 44 points and 12 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn came up short against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, falling 134-124. Despite the loss, Brooklyn had strong showings from point guard Kyrie Irving, who had 37 points and five assists along with eight boards, and power forward Kevin Durant, who had 37 points in addition to five rebounds.
The Bucks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Milwaukee got away with a 120-119 win when the two teams previously met in March. Will they repeat their success, or do the Nets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.00
Odds
The Bucks are a 4-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won 22 out of their last 30 games against Brooklyn.
- Mar 31, 2022 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Brooklyn 119
- Feb 26, 2022 - Brooklyn 126 vs. Milwaukee 123
- Jan 07, 2022 - Milwaukee 121 vs. Brooklyn 109
- Oct 19, 2021 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Jun 19, 2021 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Jun 17, 2021 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Brooklyn 89
- Jun 15, 2021 - Brooklyn 114 vs. Milwaukee 108
- Jun 13, 2021 - Milwaukee 107 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Jun 10, 2021 - Milwaukee 86 vs. Brooklyn 83
- Jun 07, 2021 - Brooklyn 125 vs. Milwaukee 86
- Jun 05, 2021 - Brooklyn 115 vs. Milwaukee 107
- May 04, 2021 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Brooklyn 118
- May 02, 2021 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Brooklyn 114
- Jan 18, 2021 - Brooklyn 125 vs. Milwaukee 123
- Aug 04, 2020 - Brooklyn 119 vs. Milwaukee 116
- Jan 18, 2020 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Apr 06, 2019 - Brooklyn 133 vs. Milwaukee 128
- Apr 01, 2019 - Milwaukee 131 vs. Brooklyn 121
- Feb 04, 2019 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Brooklyn 94
- Dec 29, 2018 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Brooklyn 115
- Apr 05, 2018 - Brooklyn 119 vs. Milwaukee 111
- Feb 04, 2018 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Brooklyn 94
- Jan 26, 2018 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Brooklyn 91
- Feb 15, 2017 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Brooklyn 125
- Dec 03, 2016 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Dec 01, 2016 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Brooklyn 93
- Oct 29, 2016 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Mar 13, 2016 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Nov 07, 2015 - Milwaukee 94 vs. Brooklyn 86
- Nov 02, 2015 - Milwaukee 103 vs. Brooklyn 96