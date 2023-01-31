Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Chicago

Current Records: Los Angeles 28-25; Chicago 23-26

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at United Center after having had a few days off. If the matchup is anything like the Bulls' 135-130 win from their previous meeting in March of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

A well-balanced attack led Chicago over the Orlando Magic every single quarter on their way to victory this past Saturday. Chicago enjoyed a cozy 128-109 victory over Orlando. It was another big night for Chicago's small forward DeMar DeRozan, who shot 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points and eight assists.

Meanwhile, the night started off rough for Los Angeles on Sunday, and it ended that way, too. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 122-99 walloping at the Cleveland Cavaliers' hands. The Clippers were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 64-34. The top scorer for Los Angeles was shooting guard Brandon Boston Jr. (24 points).

The Bulls are expected to lose this next one by 3. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 12-5 against the spread when expected to lose.

Chicago's win brought them up to 23-26 while Los Angeles' loss pulled them down to 28-25. Chicago is 11-11 after wins this season, and Los Angeles is 12-12 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Bally Sports SoCal Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $37.32

Odds

The Clippers are a 3-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Los Angeles have won nine out of their last 13 games against Chicago.