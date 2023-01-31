Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Chicago
Current Records: Los Angeles 28-25; Chicago 23-26
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls will be returning home after a three-game road trip. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at United Center after having had a few days off. If the matchup is anything like the Bulls' 135-130 win from their previous meeting in March of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
A well-balanced attack led Chicago over the Orlando Magic every single quarter on their way to victory this past Saturday. Chicago enjoyed a cozy 128-109 victory over Orlando. It was another big night for Chicago's small forward DeMar DeRozan, who shot 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points and eight assists.
Meanwhile, the night started off rough for Los Angeles on Sunday, and it ended that way, too. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 122-99 walloping at the Cleveland Cavaliers' hands. The Clippers were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 64-34. The top scorer for Los Angeles was shooting guard Brandon Boston Jr. (24 points).
The Bulls are expected to lose this next one by 3. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 12-5 against the spread when expected to lose.
Chicago's win brought them up to 23-26 while Los Angeles' loss pulled them down to 28-25. Chicago is 11-11 after wins this season, and Los Angeles is 12-12 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Bally Sports SoCal
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $37.32
Odds
The Clippers are a 3-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Los Angeles have won nine out of their last 13 games against Chicago.
- Mar 31, 2022 - Chicago 135 vs. Los Angeles 130
- Nov 14, 2021 - Chicago 100 vs. Los Angeles 90
- Feb 12, 2021 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Chicago 106
- Jan 10, 2021 - Los Angeles 130 vs. Chicago 127
- Dec 14, 2019 - Chicago 109 vs. Los Angeles 106
- Mar 15, 2019 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Chicago 121
- Jan 25, 2019 - Los Angeles 106 vs. Chicago 101
- Mar 13, 2018 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Chicago 106
- Feb 03, 2018 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Chicago 103
- Mar 04, 2017 - Los Angeles 101 vs. Chicago 91
- Nov 19, 2016 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Chicago 95
- Jan 31, 2016 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Chicago 93
- Dec 10, 2015 - Chicago 83 vs. Los Angeles 80