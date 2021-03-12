Who's Playing
Miami @ Chicago
Current Records: Miami 19-18; Chicago 16-19
What to Know
The Miami Heat are 12-4 against the Chicago Bulls since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. They will face off at 9 p.m. ET March 12 at United Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Miami is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.
The Heat were able to grind out a solid win over the Orlando Magic on Thursday, winning 111-103. Miami's small forward Jimmy Butler did his thing and almost dropped a triple-double on 27 points, 11 dimes, and eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Chicago suffered a grim 127-105 defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. Power forward Lauri Markkanen put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 7-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points.
Miami's victory lifted them to 19-18 while Chicago's defeat dropped them down to 16-19. Allowing an average of 115.54 points per game, Chicago hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports Sun
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Heat are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Chicago.
- Dec 08, 2019 - Miami 110 vs. Chicago 105
- Nov 22, 2019 - Miami 116 vs. Chicago 108
- Jan 30, 2019 - Chicago 105 vs. Miami 89
- Jan 19, 2019 - Miami 117 vs. Chicago 103
- Nov 23, 2018 - Miami 103 vs. Chicago 96
- Mar 29, 2018 - Miami 103 vs. Chicago 92
- Jan 15, 2018 - Chicago 119 vs. Miami 111
- Nov 26, 2017 - Miami 100 vs. Chicago 93
- Nov 01, 2017 - Miami 97 vs. Chicago 91
- Jan 27, 2017 - Miami 100 vs. Chicago 88
- Dec 10, 2016 - Chicago 105 vs. Miami 100
- Nov 10, 2016 - Chicago 98 vs. Miami 95
- Apr 07, 2016 - Miami 106 vs. Chicago 98
- Mar 11, 2016 - Miami 118 vs. Chicago 96
- Mar 01, 2016 - Miami 129 vs. Chicago 111
- Jan 25, 2016 - Miami 89 vs. Chicago 84