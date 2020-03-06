How to watch Bulls vs. Pacers: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Indiana @ Chicago

Current Records: Indiana 37-25; Chicago 21-41

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls haven't won a game against the Indiana Pacers since Dec. 29 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Friday. The Bulls and Indiana will face off in a Central Division battle at 8 p.m. ET at United Center. Each game has meant fewer and fewer points for Chicago in their past four games, so Indiana might be catching them at a good time.

Chicago came up short against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, falling 115-108. Chicago's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Coby White, who had 26 points and six assists, and point guard Shaquille Harrison, who had 17 points.

Meanwhile, Indiana received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 119-100 to the Milwaukee Bucks. Small forward T.J. Warren (18 points) and small forward Doug McDermott (16 points) were the top scorers for the Pacers.

The losses put Chicago at 21-41 and Indiana at 37-25. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Chicago enters the matchup with 9.98 steals per game on average, which is the best in the league. But Indiana comes into the contest boasting the fewest steals given up per game in the league at 6.7. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Indiana have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Chicago.