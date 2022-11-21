Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Cleveland
Current Records: Atlanta 10-6; Cleveland 10-6
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Atlanta Hawks and are hoping to record their first win since Oct. 23 of last year. Cleveland is getting right back to it as they host Atlanta at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 21 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.
Everything went Cleveland's way against the Miami Heat on Sunday as they made off with a 113-87 victory. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Cleveland had established a 95-64 advantage. Point guard Darius Garland and small forward Cedi Osman were among the main playmakers for Cleveland as the former had 25 points and seven assists and the latter posted a double-double on 20 points and 12 boards.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Hawks ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Saturday with a 124-122 win over the Toronto Raptors. Atlanta's point guard Trae Young did his thing and dropped a double-double on 33 points and 12 dimes.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 10-6. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Bally Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
Odds
The Cavaliers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Cleveland have won 12 out of their last 28 games against Atlanta.
