Through 1 Quarter

The experts predicted a victory for the Boston Celtics, but it's no sure thing at this point. a win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but they are up 27-25 over the Charlotte HornetsThe Celtics have been relying on the performance of point guard Dennis Schroder, who has eight points and three assists along with three rebounds.

Both Boston and Charlotte padded the win column in their previous outings. We'll see if Boston can maintain their lead to polish off another victory and cancel out Charlotte's positive energy.

Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Boston

Current Records: Charlotte 24-20; Boston 23-22

What to Know

The Boston Celtics are 17-4 against the Charlotte Hornets since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. They will face off against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. If the contest is anything like the Celtics' 140-129 victory from their previous meeting in October of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Boston and the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Boston wrapped it up with a 104-92 win at home. Boston's success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Dennis Schroder, who had 23 points and nine assists along with five boards, and small forward Jayson Tatum, who had 27 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Charlotte beat the New York Knicks 97-87 on Monday. The team accrued 62 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. Power forward Miles Bridges continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finishing with a double-double on 38 points and 12 rebounds along with five assists.

Their wins bumped Boston to 23-22 and the Hornets to 24-20. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Celtics and Charlotte clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $20.82

Odds

The Celtics are a 3-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Celtics slightly, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston have won 17 out of their last 21 games against Charlotte.

Injury Report for Boston

Marcus Smart: Out (Covid-19)

Robert Williams III: Out (Personal)

Aaron Nesmith: Out (Ankle)

Bol Bol: Out (Foot)

PJ Dozier: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Charlotte

No Injury Information