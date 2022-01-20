Through 1 Quarter
The experts predicted a victory for the Boston Celtics, but it's no sure thing at this point. a win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but they are up 27-25 over the Charlotte HornetsThe Celtics have been relying on the performance of point guard Dennis Schroder, who has eight points and three assists along with three rebounds.
Both Boston and Charlotte padded the win column in their previous outings. We'll see if Boston can maintain their lead to polish off another victory and cancel out Charlotte's positive energy.
Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Boston
Current Records: Charlotte 24-20; Boston 23-22
What to Know
The Boston Celtics are 17-4 against the Charlotte Hornets since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. They will face off against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. If the contest is anything like the Celtics' 140-129 victory from their previous meeting in October of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
While not quite a landslide, the game between Boston and the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Boston wrapped it up with a 104-92 win at home. Boston's success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Dennis Schroder, who had 23 points and nine assists along with five boards, and small forward Jayson Tatum, who had 27 points in addition to eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Charlotte beat the New York Knicks 97-87 on Monday. The team accrued 62 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. Power forward Miles Bridges continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finishing with a double-double on 38 points and 12 rebounds along with five assists.
Their wins bumped Boston to 23-22 and the Hornets to 24-20. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Celtics and Charlotte clash.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.82
Odds
The Celtics are a 3-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the Celtics slightly, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Boston have won 17 out of their last 21 games against Charlotte.
- Oct 25, 2021 - Boston 140 vs. Charlotte 129
- Apr 28, 2021 - Boston 120 vs. Charlotte 111
- Apr 25, 2021 - Charlotte 125 vs. Boston 104
- Apr 04, 2021 - Boston 116 vs. Charlotte 86
- Dec 31, 2019 - Boston 109 vs. Charlotte 92
- Dec 22, 2019 - Boston 119 vs. Charlotte 93
- Nov 07, 2019 - Boston 108 vs. Charlotte 87
- Mar 23, 2019 - Charlotte 124 vs. Boston 117
- Jan 30, 2019 - Boston 126 vs. Charlotte 94
- Dec 23, 2018 - Boston 119 vs. Charlotte 103
- Nov 19, 2018 - Charlotte 117 vs. Boston 112
- Feb 28, 2018 - Boston 134 vs. Charlotte 106
- Dec 27, 2017 - Boston 102 vs. Charlotte 91
- Nov 10, 2017 - Boston 90 vs. Charlotte 87
- Apr 08, 2017 - Boston 121 vs. Charlotte 114
- Jan 16, 2017 - Boston 108 vs. Charlotte 98
- Dec 16, 2016 - Boston 96 vs. Charlotte 88
- Oct 29, 2016 - Boston 104 vs. Charlotte 98
- Apr 11, 2016 - Charlotte 114 vs. Boston 100
- Dec 23, 2015 - Boston 102 vs. Charlotte 89
- Dec 12, 2015 - Boston 98 vs. Charlotte 93
Injury Report for Boston
- Marcus Smart: Out (Covid-19)
- Robert Williams III: Out (Personal)
- Aaron Nesmith: Out (Ankle)
- Bol Bol: Out (Foot)
- PJ Dozier: Out for the Season (Knee)