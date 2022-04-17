Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Boston

Regular Season Records: Brooklyn 1-0; Boston 51-31

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Boston Celtics are heading back home. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Brooklyn Nets will meet up at 3:30 p.m. ET April 17 at TD Garden. If the matchup is anything like Boston's 126-120 win from their previous meeting in March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

You can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Celtics' strategy against the Memphis Grizzlies last week. Everything went Boston's way against Memphis as they made off with a 139-110 victory. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 72-49. It was another big night for Boston's small forward Jayson Tatum, who shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 31 points and nine boards.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn was able to grind out a solid victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers last Tuesday, winning 115-108. The Nets' point guard Kyrie Irving looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 34 points and 12 assists.

The Celtics are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Boston have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.40%, which places them first in the league. But the Nets come into the game boasting the fourth highest field goal percentage in the league at 47.50%. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $159.00

Odds

The Celtics are a 4.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston have won 18 out of their last 32 games against Brooklyn.

Mar 06, 2022 - Boston 126 vs. Brooklyn 120

Feb 24, 2022 - Boston 129 vs. Brooklyn 106

Feb 08, 2022 - Boston 126 vs. Brooklyn 91

Nov 24, 2021 - Brooklyn 123 vs. Boston 104

Jun 01, 2021 - Brooklyn 123 vs. Boston 109

May 30, 2021 - Brooklyn 141 vs. Boston 126

May 28, 2021 - Boston 125 vs. Brooklyn 119

May 25, 2021 - Brooklyn 130 vs. Boston 108

May 22, 2021 - Brooklyn 104 vs. Boston 93

Apr 23, 2021 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Boston 104

Mar 11, 2021 - Brooklyn 121 vs. Boston 109

Dec 25, 2020 - Brooklyn 123 vs. Boston 95

Aug 05, 2020 - Boston 149 vs. Brooklyn 115

Mar 03, 2020 - Brooklyn 129 vs. Boston 120

Nov 29, 2019 - Brooklyn 112 vs. Boston 107

Nov 27, 2019 - Boston 121 vs. Brooklyn 110

Mar 30, 2019 - Brooklyn 110 vs. Boston 96

Jan 28, 2019 - Boston 112 vs. Brooklyn 104

Jan 14, 2019 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Boston 102

Jan 07, 2019 - Boston 116 vs. Brooklyn 95

Apr 11, 2018 - Boston 110 vs. Brooklyn 97

Jan 06, 2018 - Boston 87 vs. Brooklyn 85

Dec 31, 2017 - Boston 108 vs. Brooklyn 105

Nov 14, 2017 - Boston 109 vs. Brooklyn 102

Apr 10, 2017 - Boston 114 vs. Brooklyn 105

Mar 17, 2017 - Boston 98 vs. Brooklyn 95

Nov 23, 2016 - Boston 111 vs. Brooklyn 92

Oct 26, 2016 - Boston 122 vs. Brooklyn 117

Jan 04, 2016 - Boston 103 vs. Brooklyn 94

Jan 02, 2016 - Brooklyn 100 vs. Boston 97

Nov 22, 2015 - Brooklyn 111 vs. Boston 101

Nov 20, 2015 - Boston 120 vs. Brooklyn 95

Injury Report for Boston

Robert Williams III: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Brooklyn