3rd Quarter Report
Fortunes may be turning around for the Hornets after losing four in a row. It's still anybody's game after three quarters, but they are currently ahead of the Bulls 59-57. The Hornets took a big hit to their ego last Monday, so a win here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.
The Hornets came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.
Who's Playing
Chicago Bulls @ Charlotte Hornets
Current Records: Chicago 22-26, Charlotte 10-35
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Ticket Cost: $8.00
What to Know
The Hornets will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Chicago Bulls at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
The Hornets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fourth straight loss. Their painful 113-92 loss to New York might stick with them for a while. The match was a close 46-43 at the break, but unfortunately for the Hornets it sure didn't stay that way.
The Hornets' defeat came about despite a quality game from Brandon Miller, who scored 29 points along with seven rebounds. Miller didn't help the Hornets' cause all that much against the Jazz on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Bulls on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 118-107 to Toronto. The loss hurts even more since the Bulls were up 59-43 with 3:10 left in the second.
The losing side was boosted by DeMar DeRozan, who scored 25 points along with five assists and four blocks.
Charlotte has not been sharp recently as the team's lost 22 of their last 25 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-35 record this season. As for Chicago, their defeat dropped their record down to 22-26.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Hornets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Bulls (currently ranked fourth in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
The Hornets came up short against the Bulls in their previous matchup on January 8th, falling 119-112. Can the Hornets avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Chicago is a 4.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulls, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 2.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 217.5 points.
Series History
Chicago has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.
- Jan 08, 2024 - Chicago 119 vs. Charlotte 112
- Jan 05, 2024 - Chicago 104 vs. Charlotte 91
- Dec 06, 2023 - Chicago 111 vs. Charlotte 100
- Mar 31, 2023 - Chicago 121 vs. Charlotte 91
- Feb 02, 2023 - Chicago 114 vs. Charlotte 98
- Jan 26, 2023 - Charlotte 111 vs. Chicago 96
- Nov 02, 2022 - Chicago 106 vs. Charlotte 88
- Apr 08, 2022 - Charlotte 133 vs. Chicago 117
- Feb 09, 2022 - Chicago 121 vs. Charlotte 109
- Nov 29, 2021 - Chicago 133 vs. Charlotte 119