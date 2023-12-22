3rd Quarter Report

The Pelicans are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Cavaliers 94-76.

The Pelicans came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Current Records: New Orleans 16-12, Cleveland 16-12

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $11.41

What to Know

The Cavaliers are on a four-game streak of home wins, while the Pelicans are on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Having just played yesterday, the Cleveland Cavaliers will get right back to it and host the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:30 p.m. ET on December 21st at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Pelicans took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Cavaliers, who come in off a win.

Even though the Cavaliers have not done well against the Jazz recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. Cleveland walked away with a 124-116 win over Utah. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, as the Cavaliers did.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Cavaliers to victory, but perhaps none more so than Caris LeVert, who scored 23 points along with seven assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Pelicans last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They lost 115-113 to Memphis on a last-minute driving layup From Ja Morant. The loss came about despite the Pelicans having been up 24 in the second quarter.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Brandon Ingram, who scored 34 points along with six assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Jonas Valanciunas, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 14 rebounds.

Cleveland's victory bumped their record up to 16-12. As for New Orleans, their defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 16-12.

Thursday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Cavaliers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.6 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Pelicans struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Cavaliers are hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

Odds

New Orleans is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cavaliers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 229 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New Orleans has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.