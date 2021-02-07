Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Sacramento 11-11; Los Angeles 17-7

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings are 4-17 against the Los Angeles Clippers since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. Sacramento might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against Los Angeles at 3 p.m. ET Feb. 7 at Staples Center. Allowing an average of 118.59 points per game, the Kings have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.

Sacramento didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Denver Nuggets this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 119-114 win. Sacramento relied on the efforts of small forward Harrison Barnes, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points and seven rebounds, and point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who had 23 points and six assists.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Los Angeles as they fell 119-115 to the Boston Celtics this past Friday. Small forward Kawhi Leonard put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 28 points and 11 boards along with five assists.

The Kings are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They are currently seven-for-seven against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Sacramento's victory brought them up to 11-11 while the Clippers' defeat pulled them down to 17-7. Sacramento is 5-5 after wins this year, and Los Angeles is 6-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Los Angeles have won 17 out of their last 21 games against Sacramento.