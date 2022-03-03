Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Los Angeles 27-34; Los Angeles 33-31

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Crypto.com Arena. Bragging rights belong to Los Angeles for now since they're up 20-6 across their past 26 matchups.

Los Angeles strolled past the Houston Rockets with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 113-100. Center Ivica Zubac was the offensive standout of the contest for Los Angeles, dropping a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 109-104 to the Dallas Mavericks. Despite the loss, the Lakers had strong showings from small forward LeBron James, who posted a double-double on 26 points and 12 boards along with five dimes, and power forward Carmelo Anthony, who had 20 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Clippers are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Los Angeles, who are 32-32 against the spread.

Los Angeles is now 33-31 while Los Angeles sits at 27-34. Los Angeles is 15-17 after wins this season, and Los Angeles is 17-16 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Clippers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

