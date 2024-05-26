Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Dallas Mavericks

Regular Season Records: Minnesota 56-26, Dallas 50-32

How To Watch

When: Sunday, May 26, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 26, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NBA matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $96.00

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Dallas 2, Minnesota 0

After two games on the road, the Mavericks are heading back home. On Sunday, they will fight it out against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a Western Conference playoff matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center. The Mavericks have insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 3-0 during that stretch of close contests.

The Timberwolves are out to put a dent in the Mavericks' postseason run, something the Timberwolves tried (and failed) to do on Friday. The Mavericks skirted by the Timberwolves 109-108 thanks to a clutch shot from Luka Doncic with 3 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The win was all the more spectacular given Dallas was down by 18 with 6:19 left in the second quarter.

Doncic was his usual excellent self, dropping a triple-double on 32 points, ten rebounds, and 13 assists. The match was his fourth in a row with at least 30 points.

The Mavericks are on top in this series right now, leading the Timberwolves 2-0. Check back on CBS Sports after the game to see if the Mavericks can extend their lead or if the Timberwolves can make up some ground.

Odds

Dallas is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 3-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 207.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Dallas.