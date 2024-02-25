Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Denver 38-19, Golden State 29-26

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $115.49

What to Know

The Warriors will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Denver Nuggets will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 25th at Chase Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Warriors waltzed into their match on Friday with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against Charlotte by a score of 97-84. Despite the victory, that was the fewest points the Warriors have scored all year.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Nuggets proved on Friday. They strolled past Portland with points to spare, taking the game 127-112. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Nuggets.

The Nuggets can attribute much of their success to Michael Porter Jr., who dropped a double-double on 34 points and 12 rebounds, and Nikola Jokic, who dropped a triple-double on 29 points, 15 rebounds, and 14 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Porter Jr. has scored all season.

Golden State has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 29-26 record this season. As for Denver, their win bumped their record up to 38-19.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Warriors haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Nuggets (currently ranked third in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While fans of the Nuggets and the Warriors were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Looking ahead, the Nuggets are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Golden State might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Odds

Denver is a slight 1-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Nuggets slightly, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 230.5 points.

Series History

Denver has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Golden State.