Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Memphis
Current Records: Atlanta 14-13; Memphis 17-9
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Atlanta Hawks at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 12 at FedExForum. Memphis is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
The Grizzlies had enough points to win and then some against the Detroit Pistons this past Friday, taking their game 114-103. The top scorer for the Grizz was power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (20 points).
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Atlanta ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Sunday with a 123-122 win over the Chicago Bulls. Atlanta can attribute much of their success to center Clint Capela, who posted a double-double on 15 points and 14 boards, and shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, who shot 6-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points, five dimes and seven rebounds. That makes it ten consecutive games in which Capela has had at least 11 rebounds.
Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Memphis, who are 12-11-3 against the spread.
When the two teams previously met in March, the Grizz lost to the Hawks on the road by a decisive 120-105 margin. Maybe the Grizzlies will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $5.00
Odds
The Grizzlies are a solid 7-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Atlanta have won eight out of their last 14 games against Memphis.
- Mar 18, 2022 - Atlanta 120 vs. Memphis 105
- Nov 26, 2021 - Atlanta 132 vs. Memphis 100
- Apr 07, 2021 - Memphis 131 vs. Atlanta 113
- Dec 26, 2020 - Atlanta 122 vs. Memphis 112
- Mar 07, 2020 - Memphis 118 vs. Atlanta 101
- Mar 02, 2020 - Memphis 127 vs. Atlanta 88
- Mar 13, 2019 - Atlanta 132 vs. Memphis 111
- Oct 19, 2018 - Memphis 131 vs. Atlanta 117
- Feb 06, 2018 - Atlanta 108 vs. Memphis 82
- Dec 15, 2017 - Memphis 96 vs. Atlanta 94
- Mar 16, 2017 - Memphis 103 vs. Atlanta 91
- Mar 11, 2017 - Atlanta 107 vs. Memphis 90
- Mar 12, 2016 - Atlanta 95 vs. Memphis 83
- Nov 27, 2015 - Atlanta 116 vs. Memphis 101