Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Memphis

Current Records: Atlanta 14-13; Memphis 17-9

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Atlanta Hawks at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 12 at FedExForum. Memphis is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The Grizzlies had enough points to win and then some against the Detroit Pistons this past Friday, taking their game 114-103. The top scorer for the Grizz was power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (20 points).

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Atlanta ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Sunday with a 123-122 win over the Chicago Bulls. Atlanta can attribute much of their success to center Clint Capela, who posted a double-double on 15 points and 14 boards, and shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, who shot 6-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points, five dimes and seven rebounds. That makes it ten consecutive games in which Capela has had at least 11 rebounds.

Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Memphis, who are 12-11-3 against the spread.

When the two teams previously met in March, the Grizz lost to the Hawks on the road by a decisive 120-105 margin. Maybe the Grizzlies will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: NBATV

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a solid 7-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Atlanta have won eight out of their last 14 games against Memphis.