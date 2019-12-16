How to watch Grizzlies vs. Heat: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Grizzlies vs. Heat basketball game
Who's Playing
Miami @ Memphis
Current Records: Miami 19-7; Memphis 9-17
What to Know
The Miami Heat are 7-2 against the Memphis Grizzlies since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Miami is on the road again on Monday and play against Memphis at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Heat ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Saturday. They won 122-118 over the Dallas Mavericks. C Bam Adebayo was the offensive standout of the contest for Miami, as he posted a double-double on 18 points, 11 rebounds, and ten dimes. That's five consecutive double-doubles for Adebayo.
Meanwhile, although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 41 turnovers -- Memphis prevailed over the Washington Wizards 128-111 on Saturday. Memphis' success was spearheaded by the efforts of SF Dillon Brooks, who had 27 points, and SF Brandon Clarke, who had 25 points.
Their wins bumped Miami to 19-7 and Memphis to 9-17. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Heat and the Grizzlies clash.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Miami have won seven out of their last nine games against Memphis.
- Oct 23, 2019 - Miami 120 vs. Memphis 101
- Jan 12, 2019 - Miami 112 vs. Memphis 108
- Dec 14, 2018 - Miami 100 vs. Memphis 97
- Feb 24, 2018 - Miami 115 vs. Memphis 89
- Dec 11, 2017 - Miami 107 vs. Memphis 82
- Nov 26, 2016 - Memphis 110 vs. Miami 107
- Nov 25, 2016 - Miami 90 vs. Memphis 81
- Dec 29, 2015 - Memphis 99 vs. Miami 90
- Dec 13, 2015 - Miami 100 vs. Memphis 97
