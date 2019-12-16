How to watch Grizzlies vs. Heat: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Miami @ Memphis

Current Records: Miami 19-7; Memphis 9-17

What to Know

The Miami Heat are 7-2 against the Memphis Grizzlies since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Miami is on the road again on Monday and play against Memphis at 8 p.m. ET at FedExForum. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Heat ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Saturday. They won 122-118 over the Dallas Mavericks. C Bam Adebayo was the offensive standout of the contest for Miami, as he posted a double-double on 18 points, 11 rebounds, and ten dimes. That's five consecutive double-doubles for Adebayo.

Meanwhile, although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 41 turnovers -- Memphis prevailed over the Washington Wizards 128-111 on Saturday. Memphis' success was spearheaded by the efforts of SF Dillon Brooks, who had 27 points, and SF Brandon Clarke, who had 25 points.

Their wins bumped Miami to 19-7 and Memphis to 9-17. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Heat and the Grizzlies clash.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Miami have won seven out of their last nine games against Memphis.