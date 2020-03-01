How to watch Hornets vs. Bucks: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Hornets vs. Bucks basketball game
Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Charlotte
Current Records: Milwaukee 51-8; Charlotte 21-38
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets haven't won a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks since Nov. 26 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. They will face off against one another at 1 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. Charlotte isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
The Hornets came out on top in a nail-biter against the Toronto Raptors this past Friday, sneaking past 99-96. Point guard Devonte' Graham (18 points), point guard Terry Rozier (18 points), and small forward Miles Bridges (17 points) were the top scorers for Charlotte.
Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Milwaukee this past Friday. They steamrolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder 133-86 at home. That 47-point margin sets a new team best for the Bucks on the season. It was another big night for their power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a double-double on 32 points and 13 rebounds along with six dimes. That's 14 consecutive double-doubles for Antetokounmpo.
Charlotte is now 21-38 while Milwaukee sits at 51-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Charlotte has only been able to knock down 43.20% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. To make matters even worse for Charlotte, Milwaukee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.10%, which places them first in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in Milwaukee's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $36.00
Odds
The Bucks are a big 12-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Bucks, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 220
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won ten out of their last 17 games against Charlotte.
- Jan 24, 2020 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Charlotte 103
- Nov 30, 2019 - Milwaukee 137 vs. Charlotte 96
- Mar 09, 2019 - Milwaukee 131 vs. Charlotte 114
- Jan 25, 2019 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Charlotte 99
- Nov 26, 2018 - Charlotte 110 vs. Milwaukee 107
- Oct 17, 2018 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Charlotte 112
- Dec 23, 2017 - Charlotte 111 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Dec 22, 2017 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Charlotte 104
- Nov 01, 2017 - Charlotte 126 vs. Milwaukee 121
- Oct 23, 2017 - Milwaukee 103 vs. Charlotte 94
- Apr 10, 2017 - Milwaukee 89 vs. Charlotte 79
- Mar 28, 2017 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Charlotte 108
- Oct 26, 2016 - Charlotte 107 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Mar 26, 2016 - Charlotte 115 vs. Milwaukee 91
- Feb 19, 2016 - Charlotte 98 vs. Milwaukee 95
- Jan 16, 2016 - Milwaukee 105 vs. Charlotte 92
- Nov 29, 2015 - Charlotte 87 vs. Milwaukee 82
