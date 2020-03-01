How to watch Hornets vs. Bucks: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Charlotte

Current Records: Milwaukee 51-8; Charlotte 21-38

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets haven't won a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks since Nov. 26 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. They will face off against one another at 1 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. Charlotte isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

The Hornets came out on top in a nail-biter against the Toronto Raptors this past Friday, sneaking past 99-96. Point guard Devonte' Graham (18 points), point guard Terry Rozier (18 points), and small forward Miles Bridges (17 points) were the top scorers for Charlotte.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Milwaukee this past Friday. They steamrolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder 133-86 at home. That 47-point margin sets a new team best for the Bucks on the season. It was another big night for their power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a double-double on 32 points and 13 rebounds along with six dimes. That's 14 consecutive double-doubles for Antetokounmpo.

Charlotte is now 21-38 while Milwaukee sits at 51-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Charlotte has only been able to knock down 43.20% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. To make matters even worse for Charlotte, Milwaukee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.10%, which places them first in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in Milwaukee's favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $36.00

Odds

The Bucks are a big 12-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bucks, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

Milwaukee have won ten out of their last 17 games against Charlotte.