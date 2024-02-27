1st Quarter Report

The Raptors came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Indiana Pacers

Current Records: Toronto 21-36, Indiana 33-25

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.34

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Indiana Pacers will get right back to it and host the Toronto Raptors at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 26th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

The Pacers waltzed into their matchup on Sunday with two straight wins but they left with three. They blew past Dallas 133-111. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 23 more assists than your opponent, as the Pacers did.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Pacers to victory, but perhaps none more so than Myles Turner, who scored 33 points along with eight rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Turner has scored all season. Tyrese Haliburton was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 17 points and ten assists.

The Raptors proved they can win big on Thursday (they won by 28) but on Friday they proved they can win the close ones too. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Atlanta 123-121. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 244.5 point over/under.

Among those leading the charge was Scottie Barnes, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten assists.

Indiana is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 33-25 record this season. As for Toronto, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 21-36.

Monday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Pacers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Raptors struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Pacers skirted past the Raptors 127-125 when the teams last played two weeks ago. Do the Pacers have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Raptors turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Indiana is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 244.5 points.

Series History

Indiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.