How to watch Kings vs. Nuggets: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Sacramento (home) vs. Denver (away)

Current Records: Sacramento 7-10; Denver 13-3

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Sacramento Kings at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Golden 1 Center. Denver is coming into the game hot, having won six in a row.

The Nuggets have more to be thankful for after their contest against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. Denver enjoyed a cozy 117-104 win over Washington.

As for Sacramento, it looks like Sacramento got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 97-91 to the Philadelphia 76ers. PF Nemanja Bjelica just could not get things rolling his way: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

Denver's victory lifted them to 13-3 while Sacramento's defeat dropped them down to 7-10. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Kings are fourth worst in the league in points per game, with only 104.5 on average. To make matters even worse for the Kings, the Nuggets come into the matchup boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 101.9. The Kings might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Denver have won nine out of their last 15 games against Sacramento.