The No. 4 seed Cleveland Cavaliers host the No. 1 seed Boston Celtics in a Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Saturday. After Boston secured Game 1, the Cavaliers bounced back to steal Game 2 to even this 2024 NBA playoff series at 1-1. On Thursday, Cleveland topped the Celtics 118-94. Kristaps Porzingis (calf) is listed as out for this matchup. Jarrett Allen (ribs) is questionable.

The game from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET. Boston is an 8-point favorite in the latest Cavaliers vs. Celtics odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 211. Before making any Celtics vs. Cavaliers picks, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters the conference semifinals in the 2024 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 94-61 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,800. Anyone following the model has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Celtics vs. Cavs and just locked in its picks and NBA playoff predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NBA betting lines and trends for Cavs vs. Celtics:

Celtics vs. Cavaliers spread: Boston -8

Celtics vs. Cavaliers over/under: 211 points

Celtics vs. Cavaliers money line: Boston -345, Cleveland +268

CLE: 4-1 ATS this season against Boston

BOS: 47-39-3 ATS this season

Celtics vs. Cavaliers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Cavaliers can cover

The Cavaliers came through in Game 2 and completely flipped the switch. Offensively, they got on a roll, shooting 54.7% from the floor and 46.4% from beyond the arc. They also torched Boston in the lane, winning the rebounding margin 44-31 and dropping 60 points in the paint. All five starters scored in double figures but they were led by guard Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell has the athleticism to soar above the rim with ease but has a sweet jumper on the outside. The former Louisville product is fearless from downtown and put that on display this postseason. He averages 29.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game in the 2024 NBA playoffs. In Game 2, Mitchell finished with 29 points, eight assists and made five 3-pointers. See which team to pick here.

Why the Celtics can cover

Guard Derrick White has been Boston's most consistent playmaker this postseason. White scores from all three levels and has a well-rounded game plan. The Colorado product has been Boston's best shooting option but can be an effective passer if needed. He's putting up 21 points, 3.7 assists, and shooting a team-high 45% from 3-point land. In Game 1, White had 25 points and seven threes.

Guard Jaylen Brown provides his squad with an athletic two-way threat. Brown excels in transition and when he puts the ball on the deck to attack the lane. The California product uses his length to be disruptive altering shots and being an energetic defender. He logs a team-high 23.6 points with 6.4 rebounds per contest. On May 7, Brown notched 32 points and six boards. See which team to pick here.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Celtics picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 213 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Celtics vs. Cavaliers, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cavaliers vs. Celtics spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $2,800 on its NBA picks this season, and find out.